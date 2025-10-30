Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 122.40 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 126.65% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 122.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales122.4092.91 32 OPM %11.458.34 -PBDT12.346.84 80 PBT9.694.30 125 NP7.233.19 127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

