Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 122.40 croreNet profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 126.65% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 122.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales122.4092.91 32 OPM %11.458.34 -PBDT12.346.84 80 PBT9.694.30 125 NP7.233.19 127
