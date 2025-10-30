Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Innovators Facade Systems jumps on bagging Rs 224 crore orders

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Innovators Facade Systems rose 7.36% to Rs 224.60 after the company announced it had secured new work orders worth approximately Rs 223.79 crore for fa?ade and glazing projects.

The company received contracts from Aditya Birla Real Estate and K Raheja Corp for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of fade and glazing works.

The Aditya Birla Real Estate project, Tower B, Birla Niyaara, located in Worli, Mumbai, is valued at around Rs 146.19 crore and is expected to be completed within 987 days from the start date. The second project, awarded by K Raheja Corp for its "Baner 94_97" development in Pune, carries an estimated value of Rs 77.60 crore with an execution timeline of 24 months.

 

Innovators Facade Systems is engaged in designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of fade systems. The products ranges from glazing/curtain walls, high end doors & windows, skylights, canopies, frameless glazing, MS structures, stone cladding, metal cladding, roofing, & others.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 24.88% to Rs 7.67 while net sales decreased 6.48% to Rs 107.32 crore H2 FY25 over H2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 126.65% in the September 2025 quarter

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

PB Fintech spurts as Q2 PAT skyrockets 165% YoY to Rs 135 cr

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon