Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Business Standard
LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2025.

LS Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 33.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4668 shares in the past one month.

 

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 132.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5267 shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 19.54. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 564 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd exploded 17.88% to Rs 19.98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd added 17.79% to Rs 168.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2393 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Piyush Goyal reaffirms Government's continued commitment to strengthening facilitative trade ecosystem

Saatvik Green Energy gains on bagging solar module orders worth Rs 689 crore

LG Electronics India jumps on debut

Trualt Bioenergy jumps on debut

Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

