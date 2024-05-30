Business Standard
Yunik Managing Advisors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore
Net Loss of Yunik Managing Advisors reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 0.050.07 -29 OPM %-120.00-175.00 --660.00-171.43 - PBDT-0.06-0.07 14 -0.33-0.12 -175 PBT-0.06-0.07 14 -0.33-0.12 -175 NP-0.06-0.07 14 -0.33-0.12 -175
First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

