Zaggle partners with Pernod Ricard India to provide Zaggle Propel reward platform

Zaggle partners with Pernod Ricard India to provide Zaggle Propel reward platform

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with Pernod Ricard India to provide its Zaggle Propel reward platform.

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no interest in the awarding authority. It also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

 

The companys standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip slipped 2.79% to Rs 380.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

