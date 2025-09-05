Friday, September 05, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD moves up near 1.1700 mark amid supportive economic growth trends for Eurozone

EUR/USD moves up near 1.1700 mark amid supportive economic growth trends for Eurozone

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Euro edged up against the US dollar in overall steady trades as supportive economic cues helped sentiments. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1691, up 0.34% on the day. The Eurozone's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) saw quarterly growth of 0.1% in the second trimester of the year, the European Commission's statistical office Eurostat revealed in its third estimate published on Friday. Meanwhile, the European Union's economy expanded by 0.2%. Both figures matched those from previous estimates. Year-on-year, the numbers went up by 1.5% in the euro area and 1.6% in the EU. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures rose 0.42% to trade at 103.32.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

