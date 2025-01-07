Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Kiranakart Technologies

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Kiranakart Technologies

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 1.54% to Rs 542.60 after the company announced that it has entered into customer service agreement with Kiranakart Technologies to provide Zaggle Zoyer Petty cash & Zaggle Save services.

Under this customer service agreement the company will provide Zaggle Zoyer Petty cash & Zaggle Save (employee expense management & benefits) propositions to Kiranakart Technologies.

The contract will be executed within a span of three years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Surges 2.77%

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Surges 2.77%

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement for NHAI project in West Bengal

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement for NHAI project in West Bengal

NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Info Edge billings climb 16% YoY in Q3 FY25

Info Edge billings climb 16% YoY in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon