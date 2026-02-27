Zaggle Prepaid inks multiple domestic corporate expense deals

Fintech firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into multiple agreements to provide its corporate expense management solutions to leading domestic entities.

The company will offer Zaggle Corporate Expense Cards to employees and associates of Chennai Super Kings and Superking Ventures. Each contract is valid for a period of one year.

Separately, Zaggle has signed a five-year agreement with Saurashtra Cement to deploy its Zaggle Save platform for employee expense management and benefits administration. All the agreements are domestic in nature and do not qualify as related-party transactions. The company clarified that there is no promoter or promoter group interest in the awarding entities.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment.

The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.47% to Rs 231.85 on the BSE.

