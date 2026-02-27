Friday, February 27, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid inks multiple domestic corporate expense deals

Zaggle Prepaid inks multiple domestic corporate expense deals

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Fintech firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into multiple agreements to provide its corporate expense management solutions to leading domestic entities.

The company will offer Zaggle Corporate Expense Cards to employees and associates of Chennai Super Kings and Superking Ventures. Each contract is valid for a period of one year.

Separately, Zaggle has signed a five-year agreement with Saurashtra Cement to deploy its Zaggle Save platform for employee expense management and benefits administration. All the agreements are domestic in nature and do not qualify as related-party transactions. The company clarified that there is no promoter or promoter group interest in the awarding entities.

 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment.

The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.47% to Rs 231.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jio Financial infuses nearly Rs 2,000 crore in NBFC arm Jio Credit

Jio Financial infuses nearly Rs 2,000 crore in NBFC arm Jio Credit

MSTC appointed as External Service Provider for NRS Linkage auction

MSTC appointed as External Service Provider for NRS Linkage auction

Tejas Networks jumps 26% in three days

Tejas Networks jumps 26% in three days

Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains on debut

Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains on debut

Glenmark Pharma's USA arm to market Sodium Phosphate injection in April 2026

Glenmark Pharma's USA arm to market Sodium Phosphate injection in April 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict