Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 167.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 167.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Sales rise 64.22% to Rs 302.56 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 167.33% to Rs 20.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 64.22% to Rs 302.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 184.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales302.56184.24 64 OPM %8.828.16 -PBDT30.5412.33 148 PBT28.109.92 183 NP20.297.59 167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vivo Y300 5G

Vivo Y300 5G launching in India on Nov 21 with AI features: Expected specs

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

VRL Logistics falls 7% as investors flock to book profit post strong Q2 nos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon