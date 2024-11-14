Indowind Energy consolidated net profit declines 12.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.52% to Rs 13.34 croreNet profit of Indowind Energy declined 12.33% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.52% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3417.91 -26 OPM %67.4757.34 -PBDT8.548.45 1 PBT4.044.02 0 NP4.415.03 -12
