Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Slips 3.09%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has lost 25.81% over last one month compared to 3.95% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd fell 3.09% today to trade at Rs 155.5. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.86% to quote at 29341.07. The index is up 3.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd decreased 1.85% and NELCO Ltd lost 1.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.78 % over last one year compared to the 4.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has lost 25.81% over last one month compared to 3.95% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.94% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 417.4 on 19 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 154.4 on 18 Aug 2026.

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