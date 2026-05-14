Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Slips 7.19%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 5.6% over last one month compared to 8.77% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd fell 7.19% today to trade at Rs 264.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.81% to quote at 26960.53. The index is down 8.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 1.79% and Coforge Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 27.52 % over last one year compared to the 7.76% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 5.6% over last one month compared to 8.77% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39464 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64011 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 470 on 10 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 185.55 on 30 Mar 2026.

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