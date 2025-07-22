Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 14.35% to Rs 1824.80 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 21.68% to Rs 143.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 1824.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2130.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1824.802130.50 -14 OPM %13.0912.70 -PBDT256.30284.10 -10 PBT197.20208.50 -5 NP143.70118.10 22

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

