Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 99.9, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.65% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% drop in NIFTY and a 26.57% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 99.9, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 26207.8. The Sensex is at 85741.54, up 0.02%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 3.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1460.2, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

