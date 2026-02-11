ZF Commercial Vehicle gains as Q3 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 140 cr
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India added 3.60% after its consolidated net profit jumped 11.72% to Rs 140.17 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 125.46 crore in Q3 FY25.
The companys revenue from operations jumped 11.68% YoY to Rs 1,074.91 crore in Q3 FY26.
Total expenses rose 11.25% YoY to Rs 910.50 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 595.82 crore (up 9.89% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 145.77 crore (up 3.78% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 186.51 crore, up 16.19%, compared with Rs 160.51 crore recorded in the same period last year.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, part of ZF Group Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division, is a market leader for advanced braking systems, conventional braking products and related air assisted technologies and systems in India. The company provides industry-leading solutions in the autonomous, connected and electric (ACE) domains to commercial vehicle industry in India.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:17 AM IST