Volumes soar at Ather Energy Ltd counter

HEG Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 February 2026.

Ather Energy Ltd clocked volume of 41.14 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.16% to Rs.725.95. Volumes stood at 48489 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 10.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65121 shares. The stock dropped 4.30% to Rs.537.05. Volumes stood at 68145 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd saw volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7725 shares. The stock increased 6.52% to Rs.7,772.15. Volumes stood at 8763 shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 51722 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6121 shares. The stock increased 3.20% to Rs.8,097.35. Volumes stood at 500 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd witnessed volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51400 shares. The stock dropped 1.22% to Rs.547.00. Volumes stood at 77348 shares in the last session.

