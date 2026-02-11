Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Brandman Retail hits the ground running on listing day

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Brandman Retail traded at Rs 192.15 on the NSE, a premium of 9.18% compared with the issue price of Rs 176.

The scrip was listed at Rs 183, a premium of 3.98% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 192.15 and a low of Rs 183. About 24.74 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Brandman Retail's IPO was subscribed 76.21 times. The issue opened for bidding 4 February 2026 and it closed 6 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 167 to Rs 176 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 48,91,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for expansion of the new retail network by launching 15 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and multi-brand outlets (MBOS), working capital requirements for new EBOs and MBOs, working capital requirements for existing EBOs and MBOs and general corporate expenses.

Ahead of the IPO, Brandman Retail on 3 February 2026, raised Rs 24.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.92 lakh shares at Rs 176 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Brandman Retail is engaged in the distribution and retail of premium international brands through non-exclusive distribution agreements. Its sales are conducted through multiple channels, including Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) operated under specific brand arrangements, Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) under its trademark Sneakrz, e-commerce marketplaces, and its own website. In addition to offline stores, the company has entered into agreements with footwear retailers under which it supplies products to stores, which are then sold to end customers through both online and offline channels. This multi-channel presence enables the company to cater to customers across physical retail formats as well as digital platforms. As of 31 December 2025, the company had 161 full-time employees on its payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 95.31 crore and net profit of Rs 19.67 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

