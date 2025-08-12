Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 3.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 6467.00 croreNet profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 3.30% to Rs 1466.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1419.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 6467.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6046.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6467.006046.50 7 OPM %32.2934.47 -PBDT2158.702115.00 2 PBT1920.601899.70 1 NP1466.801419.90 3
