Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 1395.52 croreNet profit of Finolex Cables declined 33.33% to Rs 162.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 243.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 1395.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1230.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1395.521230.48 13 OPM %9.7710.31 -PBDT216.26328.46 -34 PBT202.55317.75 -36 NP162.62243.92 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content