Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 287.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.38% to Rs 1340.82 croreNet profit of Rane Holdings rose 287.04% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 61.38% to Rs 1340.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 830.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1340.82830.85 61 OPM %7.618.81 -PBDT98.1665.95 49 PBT47.7932.46 47 NP50.7813.12 287
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content