Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 32.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 32.35% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.421.09 30 OPM %95.0798.17 -PBDT1.351.07 26 PBT1.351.07 26 NP1.351.02 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content