Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Prucalopride Tablets

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Prucalopride Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Prucalopride Tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg (USRLD: Motegrity Tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg).

Prucalopride is prescribed for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), a condition where the cause of constipation is unknown. It helps stimulate peristalsis, natural muscle contractions in the colon, to promote more regular bowel movements. Prucalopride tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (SEZ), Ahmedabad. Prucalopride tablets had annual sales of USD 186.8 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT June 2025).

The group now has 422 approvals and has so far filed 483* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

