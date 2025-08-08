Friday, August 08, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptus allots 1.46 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aptus allots 1.46 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 1,46,875 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 08 August 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options by the employees under the Aptus Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 99,98,81,524 consisting of 49,99,40,762 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,01,75,274 consisting of 50,00,87,637 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 33.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 33.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 0.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 0.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Pavna Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pavna Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon