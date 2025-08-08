Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 33.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.92% to Rs 838.18 croreNet profit of Ceigall India declined 33.02% to Rs 53.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.92% to Rs 838.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 822.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales838.18822.39 2 OPM %13.0217.52 -PBDT81.55117.32 -30 PBT67.42103.92 -35 NP53.1879.40 -33
