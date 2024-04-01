Sensex (    %)
                             
Zydus receives WHO approval for the name 'Usnoflast' for ZYIL1

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced today that it has received approval from WHO International Non-proprietary Names (INN) for Usnoflast as the recommended name for ZYIL1. The INN system aims to provide healthcare professionals with a unique and universal designated name for each pharmaceutical substance.
Usnoflast (ZYIL1) is a novel oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor discovered at Zydus. Studies have demonstrated that ZYIL1 is highly potent in human whole blood assay and can suppress inflammation caused by the NLRP3 inflammasome. ZYIL1 was found distributed in the brain and CSF of various nonclinical species including mice, rats and non-human primates. The efficacy of Usnoflast (ZYIL1) has been established in several validated pre-clinical models of neuroinflammation, Parkinson's disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The candidate, Usnoflast (ZYIL1), has an acceptable ADME profile, with a good safety margin. In Phase I studies, ZYIL1 was found to be safe and well-tolerated.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

