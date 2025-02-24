Monday, February 24, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Feb gold imports likely to tumble 85% at 20-year low on record high prices

Feb gold imports likely to tumble 85% at 20-year low on record high prices

India's gold imports in February are likely to fall to around 15 metric tonnes, the lowest for the month in at least two decades, from 103 tonnes in February, 2024

Gold

Lower gold imports could help India narrow its trade deficit and support the rupee that is trading near record low against the dollar. | Representative Image

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's gold imports are set to tumble 85 per cent in February from year ago levels to their lowest in 20 years, with demand sapped by record prices for the precious metal, a government official and three bank dealers told Reuters.

Lower gold imports could help India narrow its trade deficit and support the rupee that is trading near record low against the dollar. India is the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal.

"Banks and jewellers have cleared a very small amount of gold from customs so far this month. Unless prices crash in the next 2-3 days, we are unlikely to see any improvement in the import numbers," said a government official, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

 

Spot gold prices hit a record high of $2,956.15 per troy ounce on Monday. [GOL/] 

India's gold imports in February are likely to fall to around 15 metric tonnes, the lowest for the month in at least two decades, from 103 tonnes in February, 2024, the official added.

Also Read

gold-safe

Gold prices rise Rs 350 to reclaim Rs 89,000-mark, nears record high

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,760, silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Nifty rebalancing, FII, Nasdaq, Quality Power IPO

PremiumGold

Safe haven: With economic weaknesses, gold prices are likely to go up

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 87,740, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,300

In the past decade, on average, India imported 76.5 tonnes of gold in February.

"The price surge killed demand, and we were stuck with the gold we brought in January. No point in importing more in February," said a Mumbai-based bullion division head of a gold importing bank.

In India, domestic prices rose to a record Rs 86,592 per 10 grams last week.

Another Mumbai-based bullion dealer said at least two banks moved imported gold that was stored at a customs-free zone in India to the US as the Indian market was trading at a discount.

"When the US market is offering nearly a 1 per cent premium, there's no point in selling in India by offering a $35 per ounce discount," he said.

The sharp drop in February imports was unusual for the jewellery industry, as the wedding season is ongoing in the country, when usually demand rises, said a Kolkata-based bullion dealer.

Weddings are a major driver of gold purchases in India, with bullion in the form of jewellery forming a crucial part of a bride's attire and a popular gift from family and guests.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,050; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

Gold

Amid strong global trends, gold jumps to all-time high of Rs 89,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Trump's tariff threats pave way to safe-haven gold's all-time high

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,960; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Topics : Gold Prices India gold demand gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon