Trump's tariff threats pave way to safe-haven gold's all-time high

Gold's rally appears to be driven by President Trump's remarks on upcoming tariffs for autos and pharmaceuticals

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,943.25 an ounce as of 1025 GMT after surging to an all-time-high of $2,946.75/oz earlier in the session. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices advanced to an all-time high on Wednesday as trade war tensions and concerns over global economic growth drove safe-haven flows following US President Donald Trump's new tariff threats.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,943.25 an ounce as of 1025 GMT after surging to an all-time-high of $2,946.75/oz earlier in the session. Prices scaled record for a ninth time this year.  ALSO READ: Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,960; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,961.00.

"Gold's rally appears to be driven by President Trump's remarks on upcoming tariffs for autos and pharmaceuticals, which could pave the way for a push toward $3,000," said Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA.

 

Since taking office, Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, set a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum. Adding to the tariffs agenda, the US president said on Tuesday he intends to impose auto tariffs "in the neighbourhood of 25 per cent" and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports.

"I don't see central banks stopping buying gold anytime soon, but rather expecting them to keep diversifying their reserves into gold and support the gold price," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Bullion is viewed as a hedge against rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainties, but higher rates reduce the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Meanwhile, market focus is also on the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance, with minutes of its January policy meeting due later in the day.

"Any bearish impact (on gold) from today's FOMC minutes release is expected to be short-lived," Vawda said.

Among other metals, spot silver, used in electrical components, added 0.4 per cent to $32.99 an ounce, while auto-catalysts platinum fell 0.6 per cent to $981.56 and palladium firmed 0.1 per cent to $987.75.

"Although the imposition of tariffs could hurt silver's industrial demand, it could still push higher from a valuation perspective, also assuming the positive correlation with its more illustrious precious metals cousin remains intact," said Han Tan, Exinity Group chief market analyst.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

