Friday, February 21, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,050; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 88,050; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,710

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,200.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 88,050 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,00,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,660.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 88,200.
 
  

Also Read

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,660; silver down Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,400

Gold

Amid strong global trends, gold jumps to all-time high of Rs 89,400

Gold

Here's how to trade Gold on February 19; Check support, target and more

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,960; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold rises as uncertainties around Trump tariffs fuel safe haven flows

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,710.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,860.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 1,00,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Friday but remained on track for an eighth successive weekly gain, driven by concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans, which could spark trade wars and stoke inflation.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to $2,941.25 an ounce, as of 0018 GMT. Bullion rose about 2 per cent so far this week and scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday.
 
Spot silver was steady at $32.93 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $976.42, and palladium firmed 0.4 per cent to $981.29.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Trump's tariff threats pave way to safe-haven gold's all-time high

Gold

Gold prices rise Rs 300 to Rs 88,500 per 10 gm, silver climbs Rs 800

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 86,630; silver down Rs 100 at Rs 1,00,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold imports jump 40.79% to $2.68 bn in Jan on increase in demand

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 86,060

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Gold demand Silver demand bullion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon