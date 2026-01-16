Friday, January 16, 2026 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,43,610; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,100

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,43,610; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,100

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,640

gold, gold stocks

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,760

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,43,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,95,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,610 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,760.
  

Also Read

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹₹1,43,180; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,000

gold silver

Gold, silver extend record-breaking rallies as uncertainty persists

gold, gold stocks

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,42,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,75,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Canada's biggest gold heist: Police say one accused believed to be in India

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,42,160; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,70,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,31,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,910 in Chennai.
 
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,790.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,95,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,10,100.
 
Prices of gold and silver extended their losses on Friday after a stronger-than-expected US economic data pushed the dollar higher and fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates for a while.
 
Spot gold eased 0.3 per cent to $4,601.53 per ounce by 0217 GMT. Prices are still poised for about a 2 per cent weekly gain after scaling a record peak of $4,642.72 on Wednesday.
 
US gold futures for February delivery fell 0.4 per cent to $4,605.20.
 
Spot silver shed 1.6 per cent to $90.80 per ounce. It was headed for a weekly gain of about 13 per cent after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 in the previous session.
 
Spot platinum dropped nearly 2 per cent to $2,363.11 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.8 per cent to $1,786.13 per ounce.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹₹1,43,180; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,000

gold, gold stocks

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,42,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,75,100

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,42,160; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,70,100

gold loan interest rate

India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globallypremium

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,40,450, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,59,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance