Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,43,610; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,95,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,43,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,95,100.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,31,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,610 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,760.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,31,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,910 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,790.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,95,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,10,100.

Prices of gold and silver extended their losses on Friday after a stronger-than-expected US economic data pushed the dollar higher and fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates for a while. Spot gold eased 0.3 per cent to $4,601.53 per ounce by 0217 GMT. Prices are still poised for about a 2 per cent weekly gain after scaling a record peak of $4,642.72 on Wednesday.

US gold futures for February delivery fell 0.4 per cent to $4,605.20.

Spot silver shed 1.6 per cent to $90.80 per ounce. It was headed for a weekly gain of about 13 per cent after hitting an all-time high of $93.57 in the previous session.

Spot platinum dropped nearly 2 per cent to $2,363.11 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.8 per cent to $1,786.13 per ounce.

(with inputs from Reuters)