Gold, silver extend record-breaking rallies as uncertainty persists

Gold, silver extend record-breaking rallies as uncertainty persists

Spot silver was up 5.6 per cent to $91.797 per ounce, ‍after scaling a record high of $92.23

gold silver

Representative image from file.

Reuters Jan 14
Jan 14 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold surged to a record high on Wednesday, with silver rising in its wake, as geopolitical and ‍economic uncertainties drove investors toward ​safe-haven assets, while expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts added further momentum.

Spot gold was 0.7 per cent higher at $4,619.73 per ounce by 11:08 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), after earlier hitting a record high of $4,641.40.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose 0.6 per cent to $4,626.40.

"All roads are leading to gold and silver," said Alex Ebkarian, ​COO at Allegiance Gold, citing demand from diverse buyers and noting the market is in a structural bull phase.

 

Gold, which does not yield interest, typically performs well in periods of low interest rates and heightened uncertainty.

Iran warned neighbours hosting U.S. troops it would strike American bases if Washington intervenes over protests in the country, while Danish and Greenlandic ministers will meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance after President Donald Trump renewed demands for U.S. control of Greenland.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. retail sales rose above expectations in November, while PPI met monthly forecasts but exceeded annual estimates, following weaker-than-expected December core CPI figures released on Tuesday. Traders continued to anticipate two interest ‌rate cuts this year.

Concerns over Fed independence ​remained, as central bank chiefs from around the world lined up in support of Fed chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, after the Trump administration threatened him with a criminal indictment.

Spot silver was up 5.6 per cent to $91.797 per ounce, ‍after scaling a record high of $92.23.

"We anticipate some volatility, but I see silver at $100 as no different than at $90. Our short-term forecast is ‍between $100 ‌to $144," Ebkarian said, ​adding that metals are likely to maintain ‍their upward trend through the first quarter.

Spot platinum climbed 2.9 per cent to $2,391.43 an ounce, ‍palladium ‍rose 0.4 per cent to $1,832.25 ‌an ounce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

