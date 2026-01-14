Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,42,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,75,100

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,42,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,30,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,540 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,43,690 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,690.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,30,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,31,710 in Chennai.
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,810.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,75,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,92,100.
 
US gold rose on Wednesday, holding near record highs set in the previous session, while silver set another all-time high, nearing the $90 mark, as softer-than-expected US inflation readings cemented US interest rate cut bets.
 
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $4,615.85 per ounce as of 0211 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,634.33 on Tuesday.
 
US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.5 per cent to $4,624.0.
 
Spot silver gained 3.1 per cent to $89.63 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $89.99 earlier in the session.
 
Spot platinum climbed 3.5 per cent to $2,405.30 per ounce, a one-week high, after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on December 29.
 
Palladium was up 1.8 per cent at $1,873.0 per ounce.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

