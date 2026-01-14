Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,42,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,75,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,42,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,30,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,540 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,43,690 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,690.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,30,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,31,710 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,810.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,75,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,92,100.

US gold rose on Wednesday, holding near record highs set in the previous session, while silver set another all-time high, nearing the $90 mark, as softer-than-expected US inflation readings cemented US interest rate cut bets.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $4,615.85 per ounce as of 0211 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,634.33 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.5 per cent to $4,624.0.

Spot silver gained 3.1 per cent to $89.63 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $89.99 earlier in the session.

Spot platinum climbed 3.5 per cent to $2,405.30 per ounce, a one-week high, after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on December 29.

Palladium was up 1.8 per cent at $1,873.0 per ounce.

(with inputs from Reuters)