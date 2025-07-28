Monday, July 28, 2025 | 07:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down by ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down by ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,590

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,740 | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,920.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,070.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,590.
 

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia mixed; June manufacturing production, IIB, BEL, BoB eyed

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,470, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

bulls, bears, markets, sensex

Stock market close highlights: Sensex drops 721 pts, Nifty at 24,837; Bajaj twins fall up to 5%

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock market close highlights: Sensex drops 542 pts, Nifty at 25,062; IT, realty weigh

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,340; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,19,100

  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,740.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,900.
 
US gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest in nearly two weeks, as a framework trade agreement between the United States and European Union reduced appetite for safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $3,332.39 per ounce, as of 0020 GMT, after touching its lowest level since July 17.
 
US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $3,332.50.
 
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated the central bank should wait for further economic data before making any rate adjustments.
 
Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $38.17 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $1,413.50 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,225.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

More From This Section

gold

Gold may remain in consolidation phase amid global trade talks: Analysts

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,960; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,300; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Sugar, Sugar crop

India plans to allow sugar exports from October amid signs of bumper crop

Gold Bar

Gold may trade in tight range ahead of US data, Fed cues: Analysts

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon