Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,470, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,090.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,470.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,620.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,090.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,240.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,900.
US gold prices Gold prices slipped on Friday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and signs of progress in US-EU trade negotiations that dented safe-haven demand.
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent at $3,343.69 per ounce by 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $3,345.20.
Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $38.91 per ounce, but was still on track for a weekly gain of about 2 per cent. Platinum was 1.6 per cent lower at $1,385.20, while palladium rose 0.2 per cent at $1,229.94.
(with inputs from Reuters)