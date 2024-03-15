Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,120, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,100

The price of 22-carat gold also inched up Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,610

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,760, 60,610, and 61,360, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 66,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also inched up Rs 10 with the precious metal selling at Rs 60,610.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,120.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,270, Rs 66,120, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,760, 60,610, and 61,360, respectively.

US gold prices were headed on Friday for their first weekly fall in four as surprisingly hot US inflation readings suggested that the Federal Reserve could reduce the number of rate cuts this year and may push the first cut beyond June.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,162.66 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT, but on track to post a weekly fall of more than 0.5 per cent, its first since mid-February.

US gold futures were steady at $2,167.00.

Spot platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $926.10 per ounce, palladium dropped 1 per cent to $1,058.53, while silver was up 0.4 per cent at $24.93. All three metals were poised to clock a weekly gain.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 77,100.

One kilogram of silver in Chennai was trading at Rs 80,100.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 65,830

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,250, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 76,200

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,260, silver drops Rs 100 to Rs 75,500

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 66,260, silver drops Rs 100 to Rs 75,600

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 65,570, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 75,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon