close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,910, silver price unchanged at Rs 72,600

The price of 22-carat gold remained the same as yesterday with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,000

Gold

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,150, Rs 54,000, and Rs 55,100, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 58,910, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was also unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,600. 

The price of 22-carat gold remained the same as yesterday with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 58,910.   

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,060, Rs 58,910, and Rs 60,110,respectively. 

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,000.   

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,150, Rs 54,000, and Rs 55,100, respectively.

US gold prices jumped more than 3 per cent on Friday and were poised for their best week in seven months as the intensifying conflict in the Middle East sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

Zero-yield bullion got an additional fillip from expectations that the US interest rates may have peaked.

Spot gold was up 3.2 per cent at $1,928.15 per ounce by 0309 p.m. ET (1908 GMT). US gold futures settled 3.1 per cent higher at $1,941.50. Prices were up 5.2 per cent for the week.

Spot silver climbed 4 per cent to $22.72 per ounce, on track for its first weekly gain in three.

Platinum rose 1.4 per cent to $880.42, while palladium dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,141.24 and was set for a weekly decline.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 72,600 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 77,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold set to mark best week in 7 months as markets price in end of Fed hikes

Gold price rises Rs 380 to Rs 58,910, Silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 72,600

Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,300, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 72,100

Gold jumps Rs 330, silver unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 58,530/10g

Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 58,200, silver jumps Rs 500 to Rs 72,600

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Market news

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon