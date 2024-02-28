Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold drops Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 62,830

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,950

gold, gold prices

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,830

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,950.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,830.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,990, Rs 62,830, and Rs 63,450, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,740, Rs 57,590, and Rs 58,160, respectively. 

US prices climbed higher on today, as US bond yields slumped, while investor focus was on a key US inflation print and remarks from several Federal Reserve officials this week for fresh clues on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher at $2,031.99 per ounce(Oz), as of 0135 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,041.00/Oz.
 
Spot platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $890.25/Oz, while palladium edged 0.1 per cent higher to $937.02/Oz, and silver climbed 0.1 per cent to $22.46/Oz.
In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 73,900. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 75,400.

Also Read

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 74,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,400

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,900

Gold up by Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 75,800

Topics : Gold Prices Gold Silver Prices gold silver demand gold and silver prices Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon