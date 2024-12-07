Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,610

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,610

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,140

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,760. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,140.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,610.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,760.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,140.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,290.

More From This Section

Gold

RBI adds 27 tonnnes gold to country's reserve in October, says WGC

Gold

Gold prices inch higher on Fed rate optimism with US data due in December

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,340; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices drop 1% after four sessions of gains as US dollar strengthens

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.
 
US gold prices inched up on Friday after the November US job growth report suggested the labor market continues to ease gradually, leaving room for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again.
 
Spot gold gained 0.2 per centto $2,636.31 per ounce by 01:41 p.m. ET (1841 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.4 per centhigher at $2,659.60.
 
Spot silver fell 1.1 per centto $31 per ounce, but was up for the week. Platinum eased 1.3 per centto $925.78 and palladium fell 0.5 per centto $957.83. Both metals are set for a second straight weekly loss.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,900, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 92,100 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices edge lower as spotlight shifts to US non-farm payrolls data

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,770

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices slip below Rs 79,000 per 10 gm on reduced demand, global cues

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,790

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Gold Silver bullion Bullion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon