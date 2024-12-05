Business Standard
Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,770

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,770

Price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,770

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,920 ~ (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,770 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,770.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,920.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,290.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,440.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

