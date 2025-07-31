Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 08:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,490; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,110

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,640. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,490 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,17,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,490.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,640.
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,110.
 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,260. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,17,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,27,100.
 
US gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as trade uncertainty stemming from fresh US tariff announcements lifted bullion demand and investors bought on dips despite reduced expectations of a US rate cut.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,286.99 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since June 30 in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $3,282.10.
 
Spot silver held steady at $37.10 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,308.85 and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,216.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
         

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

