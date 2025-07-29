Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,590

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,070 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,920.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,070.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,590.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,740. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near a three-week low, as easing fears of a global tariff war and a stronger dollar dampened bullion's safe-haven appeal. 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,318.79 per ounce, as of 0210 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since July 9 in the previous session. 
US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to $3,317.50.
 
Spot silver was down 0.2 per cent at $38.10 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $1,396.35 and palladium fell 1.2 per cent to $1,231.55. 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

