Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,810, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,810, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,490

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,960 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,12,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,490.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,810.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,960.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,490.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,640. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,12,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,22,900.
 
US gold prices rose almost 2 per cent, hitting a one-week high, on Saturday after weaker-than-expected US payrolls data boosted Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and fresh tariff announcements spurred safe-haven demand.
 
Spot gold reached its highest level since July 25, adding 1.8 per cent to $3,350.67 per ounce as of 1135 a.m. ET (15:35 GMT), after rising as much as 2 per cent earlier today. Bullion was up 0.4 per cent so far this week.
 
US gold futures rose 1.6 per cent to $3,403.

Spot silver was up 0.5 per cent to $36.94 per ounce, platinum added 1.1 per cent to $1,303.43 and palladium gained 1.2 per cent at $1,205.58. 

 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹99,920; silver down by ₹100, trading at ₹1,15,900

gold

Gold may remain in consolidation phase amid global trade talks: Analysts

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,470, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,960; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,17,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,02,340; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,19,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon