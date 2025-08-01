Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,820; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,820, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,000.
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,500.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,820.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,970.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,500.
Also Read
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,650.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,000.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,000.
US gold prices were flat on Friday and is set to log a weekly fall as the dollar crept higher after US
President Donald Trump slapped new tariff rates on dozens of countries, while investors awaited US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.
Spot gold was steady at $3,289.79 per ounce, as of 0127 GMT. Bullion is down 1.4 per cent so far this week. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $3,340.20.
Spot silver held steady at $37.10 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,308.85 and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,216.25.
(with inputs from Reuters)