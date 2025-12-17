Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Volume drop, buying shift: How high gold rates are impacting jewellery ind

Volume drop, buying shift: How high gold rates are impacting jewellery ind

Jewellery demand is anticipated to see an uptick in H2FY26, given the higher number of weddings, up by 7-8 per cent

Gold prices, titan share

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite a robust wedding season and sustained consumer interest, the jewellery industry is witnessing a sharp decline in volumes—down over 30 per cent—as gold prices have surged more than 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to a recent channel by PL Capital.
 
However, demand patterns are evolving, with consumers increasingly opting for lower grammage, 18-karat gold, lightweight designs, and studded jewellery to manage higher costs.
 
The brokerage has reiterated ‘Buy’ on Titan with a target of ₹4,397, as it sees the company’s jewellery margins have likely bottomed out and expects the company to deliver sales/earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1 per cent/20.6 per cent over FY26–FY28.
 
 
Additionally, the company is focusing on expanding in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where it is well-positioned to capitalise on the potential slowdown of regional players and gain market share, noted PL Capital.

Shift in buying patterns amid skyrocketing gold prices

Jewellery demand is anticipated to see an uptick in H2FY26, given the higher number of weddings, up by 7-8 per cent.

Also Read

stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

Apar Industries share price

Apar Industries gets new 'Buy' from Antique; 20% stock upside seen

Tata power

Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility

Stock Market LIVE, December 17, 2026

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

 
PL Capital’s analysis has identified 42 auspicious wedding dates across H2FY26, compared to 45 in H2FY25, down by 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y as per the Hindu calendar. However, total weddings are expected to cross 4.5 million in H2 as compared to 4.2 million in H1FY25, which will enable high double-digit sales value growth despite volume headwinds from elevated gold prices.
 
Though the brokerage believes that elevated gold prices have led to a cut in the grammage of gold bought by the consumers, the value spent has remained intact. Consumers have started opting for lower carat jewellery as consumers are now open to even buying 18/14 carat jewellery, more so in the daily wear segment. PL Capital also noticed a rising number of stores of lab-grown diamond (LGD) and consumer acceptance of LGD in daily wear jewellery. 
 
Meanwhile, retailers continue to see strong demand for gold coins. Investment demand is seeing healthy traction with volume growth for coins likely to be in the high single to low double digits as opposed to a decline in volume of jewellery, PL Capital noted.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Rising gold prices squeeze local jewellers, benefiting large players

The sharp rise in gold prices is inflating inventory costs across the value chain, making incremental store additions and design refreshes more capital-intensive for smaller players, according to analysts.
 
Unorganised jewellers, commanding 53 per cent of the market, are facing acute margin compression from record gold prices (up 71.4 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D) to ₹1,34,000/10g), forcing inventory write-downs, reduced credit availability, and liquidity crunches that curb aggressive pricing or promotions. 
 
As a result, many regional and local players are limiting design offerings and inventory depth, which is starting to reflect in lesser assortments versus large, branded chains. This, according to PL Capital, will accelerate market share consolidation in favour of large and organised jewellery chains.
 
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

More From This Section

stock markets, trading

Growth guidance firm for Amber Ent, says BNP Paribas; retains 'Outperform'

Mahindra Finance

Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Servicespremium

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; attracts bids worth nearly ₹3 trillion

stock market, BSE

Markets fall for a second day; Nifty dips 0.6%, Smallcaps decline 1%

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court ruling throws light on misuse of petitions to stall IPOspremium

Topics : Gold Prices jewellery sale Titan Industry Report BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon