Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,110

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,360

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,33,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,04,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,210 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,34,960 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,360.
  

Also Read

gold, gold stocks

Gold hits seven-week high on safe-haven demand; silver notches peak

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices can rally 20% to Rs 240,000/kg in 2026: Axis Securities

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices breach ₹2-lakh milestone as 2025 rally soars to nearly 130%

Hindustan Zinc share price today

Hindustan Zinc share price rallies 14% in 3 days; should you book profit?

Gold

India gold discounts widen as prices hit record high, China demand muted

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,710 in Chennai.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,260. 
               
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,04,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,16,100.
  
US gold prices rose to a seven-week high on Saturday, bolstered by a soft dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts and safe-haven demand prompted by geopolitical turbulence, while silver hit a record high.
 
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $4,311.73 per ounce by 0945 GMT, its highest level since October 21, and set for a 2.7 per cent weekly gain.
 
US gold futures gained 0.7 per cent to $4,343.50.
 
Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $63.87 per ounce, after hitting a new record high of $64.32/oz, and is headed for a 9.5 per cent weekly gain.  Elsewhere, platinum was up 0.8 per cent at $1,708.11, while palladium climbed 2.2 per cent to $1,516.95. Both were headed for a weekly rise.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,760; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,01,100

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,320; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,100

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,430; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,90,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,430; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,88,900

Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,30,140, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,89,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon