Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / India's gems, jewellery exports in November grew 20% to $2.5 bn: GJEPC

India's gems, jewellery exports in November grew 20% to $2.5 bn: GJEPC

Total exports stood at $ 2.1 billion during the corresponding month of the previous year, according to GJEPC data

gold, jewellery

The overall exports of gems and jewellery were flat at $ 18.86 billion during April-November period as compared to $ 18.85 billion in the same period of last year.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's gems and jewellery exports grew 19.64 per cent to $ 2.5 billion in November compared to the same month last year, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Total exports stood at $ 2.1 billion during the corresponding month of the previous year, according to GJEPC data.

The overall exports of gems and jewellery were flat at $ 18.86 billion during April-November period as compared to $ 18.85 billion in the same period of last year.

The overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds was at $ 919.74 million in November as compared to $ 666.34 million in the same period of the previous year.

 

Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds witnessed a 10.55 per cent rise in November at $ 76.09 million over $ 68.83 million a year ago.

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi faces privacy hurdles over asset disclosure proposal, says Chairman

Tata Steel

Tata Steel's expansion pipeline supports favourable post-expansion outlookpremium

Pranav Adani

Mkt regulator Sebi clears Pranav Adani, others of insider trading charges

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential AMC raises ₹3,021 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

indigo airlines, indigo

Costs and capacity cuts prompt downward revision of IndiGo's FY26 profitspremium

Meanwhile, volatile prices affected gold jewellery exports which were flat at $ 1.21 billion in November against $ 1.23 billion a year ago.

Studded gold jewellery shipments surged to $ 828.89 million last month from $ 555.39 million a year ago due to high demand for job works. Exports of silver jewellery surged to $ 197.97 million from $ 63.99 million.

"Markets are stabilising and demand in many export markets is picking up including Hong Kong, China and the Middle East. Even as the performance in the US is slow, robust demand in other markets is adding on to the growth. Exports of gold studded jewellery surged as job work demand has gone up in India," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

Silver exports had suffered in the previous months due to shortage of the bullion, however, with the supply chain restored the shipments surged, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gold

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold hits seven-week high on safe-haven demand; silver notches peak

Gold

India gold discounts widen as prices hit record high, China demand muted

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,760; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,01,100

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,320; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,100

Topics : Market news Jewellers Gems and jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon