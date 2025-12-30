Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,39,240, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,57,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,39,240, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,57,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,640.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,240 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,42,030 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,390.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,30,190 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,790.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,57,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,900.
US silver retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce on Monday while gold slipped from levels close to historic highs as investors booked profits and a market perception of reduced geopolitical risks curbed safe-haven buying.
Spot gold was down 1.9 per cent at $4,448.23 an ounce by 1148 GMT after hitting a record $4,549.71 on Friday. US gold futures for February delivery lost 1.9 per cent to $4,467.90.
Spot silver shed 5.4 per cent to $74.90 an ounce, retreating from a record high of $83.62 hit earlier in the session.
Spot platinum slid by 6.5 per cent to $2,291 an ounce after touching a record peak of $2,478.50 while palladium plunged 13 per cent to $1,674.25 an ounce.
(with inputs from Reuters)