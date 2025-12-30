Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 08:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,39,240, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,57,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,39,240, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,57,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,640

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,390 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,39,240, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,57,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,240 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,42,030 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,390.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,30,190 in Chennai.
           
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,790. 
                
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,57,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,900.
 
US silver retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce on Monday while gold slipped from levels close to ‍historic highs as investors booked ​profits and a market perception of reduced geopolitical risks curbed safe-haven buying.
 
Spot gold was down 1.9 per cent at $4,448.23 an ounce by 1148 GMT after hitting a record $4,549.71 on Friday. US gold futures for February delivery lost 1.9 per cent to $4,467.90.
 
Spot silver shed 5.4 per cent to $74.90 an ounce, retreating from a record high of $83.62 hit earlier in ​the session.
 
Spot platinum slid by 6.5 per cent to $2,291 an ounce after touching a record peak of $2,478.50 while palladium plunged 13 per cent to $1,674.25 an ounce. 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

