Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,51,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,980.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,590 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.

US gold extended gains on Wednesday as markets reassessed near-term risks after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing fears of energy-driven inflation.

Spot gold climbed 2.3 per cent to $4,811.66 per ounce by 2344 GMT, after rising 1.2 per cent on Tuesday, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 3.3 per cent to $4,840.20.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 4.3 per cent to $76.08 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4 per cent to $2,004.95 and palladium added 2.1 per cent at $1,500.

(with inputs from Reuters)