Wednesday, April 08, 2026 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,340

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,980 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,51,190 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,980.
 
  

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold rises 0.6% as dollar eases, oil dips amid hopes of de-escalation

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,650; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities

Gold vs silver: Which metal offers better returns amid global uncertainty?

Technical outlook on MCX Gold and MCX Silver by Bonanza.

Upside for MCX Gold capped at ₹165,000; Silver may consolidate: Analysts

gold, silver prices fall

Why are gold and silver prices not rising despite the West Asia war?

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,590 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,490.  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.
 
US gold extended gains on Wednesday as markets reassessed near-term risks after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing fears of energy-driven inflation. 
 
Spot gold climbed 2.3 per cent to $4,811.66 per ounce by 2344 GMT, after rising 1.2 per cent on Tuesday, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 3.3 per cent to $4,840.20. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 4.3 per cent to $76.08 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4 per cent to $2,004.95 and palladium added 2.1 per cent at $1,500.  
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold and silver

Precious metals: 3 factors to shape the course of gold, silver prices

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices rise as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran; Brent crude at $110

Gold prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

crude oil, oil sector

Oil prices rise as Trump's threats to Iran heighten supply disruption fears

Gold prices

Gold imports rise nearly 29% to $69 billion in April-February FY26

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver gold silver prices Silver Prices bullion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksWeather TodayDividend Stocks TodayRR vs MI LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Dhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance