Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,41,220; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹2,34,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,41,220; silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹2,34,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,450

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,370 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,41,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,34,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,29,450.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,220 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,41,820 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,370.
  

Also Read

forex cash dollar deposit

Gold reserves, foreign currency assets push forex kitty by $4.4 bn

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,39,260; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,34,100

Gold Bar

Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,940

Gold ETF

Gold crosses $4,500/oz milestone for first time; bullion up 70% in 2025

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold climbs above $4,500 for first time on Venezuela tensions, rate bets

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,29,450, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,30,000 in Chennai. 
 
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,600.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,51,000.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,000.
 
US gold prices edged lower on Saturday, taking a breather after surging past the key $4,500-an-ounce mark earlier in the ‍session, while silver and platinum ​trimmed some gains following their record-breaking rally.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,479.38 per ounce at 01:57 pm ET (18:57 GMT), after marking a record high of $4,525.18 earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures for February delivery settled 0.1 per cent lower at $4,502.8.
 
Silver hit an all-time high of $72.70 and was last up 0.7 per cent at $71.94 an ounce. Silver prices have surged 149 per cent year-to-date on strong fundamentals, outpacing bullion's gain of over 70 per cent during the same period.
 
Platinum peaked at $2,377.50 before paring gains ‍to stand 2.4 per cent lower at $2,220.44. Palladium was down more than 9 per cent at $1,683.58 an ounce, retreating after touching its highest in three years earlier.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,560

Gold

Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,36,160

Gold ETF

Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

Gold, silver

Gold, silver may take breather next week on US data, low volumes: Analysts

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon