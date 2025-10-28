Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

India's gold reserves climbed to $108 billion as global prices surged and the RBI added to its holdings, diversifying forex reserves amid rising global uncertainty

gold, gold stocks

Gold prices rose to $4,251 per ounce, compared with $2,857 per ounce in the last week of the previous financial year.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s gold reserves increased by $31 billion in the current financial year so far, reaching $108 billion as of the week ending October 17, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The reserves stood at $77 billion at the end of March this year.
 
Economists attributed the sharp rise to both fresh gold purchases by the RBI and valuation gains driven by a surge in international gold prices.
 
“The increase reflects a combination of actual buying by the central bank and the surge in gold prices amid global uncertainty,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
 
Gold prices remain elevated amid global uncertainty
 
Gold prices have remained high through 2025 as investors sought safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower global interest rates. Central banks across emerging markets, including India, have been diversifying their foreign exchange reserves by increasing gold holdings.

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's foreign exchange reserves rise past $700 bn as gold reserves rise

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian currency liable for seizure under Fera, says Delhi High Court

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

To build a developed India, RBI must move beyond micromanagementpremium

Bharat Connect

RBI links Bharat Connect, FX-Retail to facilitate dollar transactions

 
Gold prices rose to $4,251 per ounce, compared with $2,857 per ounce in the last week of the previous financial year.
 
Gold’s share in reserves rises sharply
 
Gold now accounts for a higher share of India’s total foreign exchange reserves, which have also seen moderate gains from other components such as foreign currency assets. At the end of September, gold accounted for 9 per cent of total reserves, up from 4 per cent a year earlier.
 
Foreign exchange market participants said the shift appears strategic, as India is strengthening its external balance sheet by holding more non-currency assets that hedge against currency volatility and external shocks.
 
“By raising the share of gold in its reserves, the RBI is reducing dependence on dollar assets while building a stronger hedge against currency and interest-rate risks. The move also reflects a broader strategy to strengthen India’s external buffers amid global uncertainty and rising safe-haven demand,” said a market participant.

More From This Section

Gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,23,270; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,54,900

market rally, gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610

Gold

Gold prices dip ₹10 to ₹1,24,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,900

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls to ₹1,25,600 per 10 grams in Delhi amid weak global cues

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,59,900

Topics : foreign exchange Gold trade India forex reserves Gold Prices RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon