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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,010 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,090 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.  
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.
 
US gold prices extended gains on early Saturday, supported by a weaker dollar and comments from Iran's foreign minister that passage ​through the Strait of Hormuz remains open during the ceasefire, ​which pushed oil prices lower and eased some inflation concerns.
 
Spot gold was ‌up 1.5 per cent at $4,860.39 per ounce at 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), rising more than 2 per cent so far this week. US gold futures rose 1.6 per cent to $4,883.20. 
 
Spot silver rose 4.6 per cent to $81.99 per ounce, and was up 8 per cent for the week. Platinum was up 2.1 per cent at $2,130.42, while palladium added 2.4 per cent ‌to $1,588.44. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

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